Arrest Made, Firearm And Cannabis Seized, Whakatāne

Friday, 19 April 2024, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested and a firearm seized following a routine vehicle stop in Whakatāne last night.

Around 11:30pm Police stopped a vehicle travelling on Paterson Place. When the officers came to the window, they smelt cannabis and subsequently searched the vehicle.

A quantity of cannabis, ammunition, a large knife, and a firearm were seized from the vehicle.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, is due to appear before the Whakatāne District Court on two charges of possessing an offensive weapon, possession of ammunition, possession of cannabis and other charges.

Police work hard to disrupt and prevent crime, especially activity with the potential to cause serious harm.

If you see any suspicious or unlawful activity and it’s happening now, contact Police on 111. If It’s after the fact, call Police on 105.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

