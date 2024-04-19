Fly-tipping Escalation In Our Region

This is what was collected on Tuesday morning (16 April) along with eight pig carcasses, from a small stretch of sand dunes along Centennial Marine Drive (the “Mad Mile”). Photo Supplied

Fly-tipping or illegal dumping is a growing issue we’re all facing as a region.

“It’s sad to see how much effort people put into illegal dumping, the distances people will go to, the range of places they will drive and the items that are dumped,” says Council’s Solid Waste Manager Phil Nickerson.

“If those who put in the effort to dump illegally put that effort into reducing or disposing of waste correctly, that would be awesome. We thank the many in our community who do the right thing.”

The volume of illegal dumping has increased from just over 150 tonne at the end of the 2021 financial year to just shy of 350 tonne at the end of the 2023 financial year.

Mr Nickerson says indications for this financial year are for 700 tonnes of fly-tipping or illegal dumping in this region.

Household items and rubbish fly-tipped along Stanley Road this week. This rubbish also contained around 50 syringes that had been scattered on the footpath after the rubbish bags were ripped open. (Photo Supplied)

Household items and rubbish fly-tipped along Stanley Road this week. This rubbish also contained around 50 syringes that had been scattered on the footpath after the rubbish bags were ripped open. (Photo Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“That’s doubled from last year and increased almost five times since three years ago.

“It’s not just our beautiful beaches that have been abused with rotting carcasses, human faeces and household rubbish, it’s our residential areas too.

“This includes people’s private properties, commercial areas, roadsides, and recreational areas.”

Commercial and private land aren’t covered by Council, and the cost for removal and disposal sits with the land or property owners.

The cost to our community for waste disposal is $485 per tonne for gate fees, plus collection costs.

“We’re aware Tairāwhiti has one of the highest costs for waste disposal in the country.

“This is partly because we have limited local landfill or disposal options and most of our waste is trucked out of the district. Council doesn’t set these charges. But the ratepayer ends up paying exorbitant costs to clean up other people’s rubbish.

“On gate fees alone this year’s bill is forecast to be $339,500. This unexpected spike in fly-tipping means this year’s costs will completely blow the Council’s annual budget of $70,000.”

Mr Nickerson says no area of Tairāwhiti is exempt from the large volumes of illegal dumping.

“People are willing to drive out of their way to remote areas to dump rubbish, while others use main roads as dumping grounds.”

Bags of rubbish dumped this week on the side of Stanley Road had broken open across the footpath.

“From the visual, I would estimate there were about 50 needles and syringes.

“Not only is this a major concern, but it’s also a serious risk to pedestrians, including children and animals walking to the beach.

“It’s a serious risk to our contractors who collect this waste for disposal.

“We applaud those who do make a conscious effort to ensure waste goes to the right places and encourage others to make sure they dispose of waste correctly.

“Think about the products you buy and how you can reduce the waste that’s produced.”

Mr Nickerson says there’s also been a significant increase in illegal dumping outside of different business premises and charity shops.

“Waste Management staff spend around two to three hours every morning picking up and clearing rubbish dumped outside the front gate; rubbish bags, construction and building waste, couches, mattresses – you name it. This waste can some days weigh up to four tonne.

“Waste dumped outside after hours is not acceptable disposal.”

Stickered bags can be dropped off during Waste Management opening hours which are 8.30 to 4.30 on weekdays, and 9 to 3.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Other items and waste streams must be paid for across the weighbridge during operating hours.

Mr Nickerson says Council supports community groups and businesses that volunteer to organise beach clean-ups and litter collections.

“We can supply bags, gloves and disposal. Please get in touch if you want to organise one.

“However, these are ongoing short-term fixes.

“A large portion of illegal dumping is often recyclable, which could have been disposed of at no cost.

“We often find washing machines, fridges, microwaves, cars, plastics, bottles and greenwaste.”

Scrap metal can be dropped off at metal recyclers where it will be disposed of correctly.

Waste Management in Innes Street has a 24-hour drop off for residential recycling for plastics 1, 2 and 5, paper and card, tins and cans.

These need to be clean with lids off. If there is contamination in the drop-off, this often means the entire lot it's with goes to landfill.

There are other outlets for green waste, concrete rubble and some building waste, but there will be a charge for these.

Mr Nickerson says Council is looking ahead and working with different groups on how to support Tairāwhiti, and neighboring regions, with a longer-term waste strategy.

This would include disposal options and local processing and sorting of waste and recyclables to reduce waste to landfill.

Council plans to improve kerbside collection services to help better separate waste, this includes wheelie bins and food waste collection.

There are also plans for delivery of a resource recovery centre and increased education around waste throughout Tairāwhiti.

For further information on what can be recycled or disposal options check out What Goes Where.

Pop in to see the friendly staff at theTairawhit Environment Centre for a chat, they are open Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00pm at 386 Palmerston Road

For more information about waste reduction please see Recycling | Gisborne District Council (gdc.govt.nz)

Council relies on the community to report illegal dumping/fly tipping by making a Request For Service (RFS).

This can be done by:

Using the GDC Fix App (which can be downloaded on all smartphones)

Email service@gdc.govt.nz

Call us on 0800 653 800

© Scoop Media

