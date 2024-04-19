Police Tally Up Charges For Alleged Shoplifter

An alleged offender has pocketed a whopping 18 charges relating to a string of shoplifting incidents in South Auckland.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police have been investigating a significant number of shoplifting reports in the Papakura and Takanini areas in recent weeks.

“Over the past three weeks alone, Police have received 16 reports of shoplifting, alleged to be the work of one individual.

“Our investigation teams have been making several enquiries and yesterday located a 25-year-old woman believed to be involved.”

Police will allege the woman is linked to all of the incidents at retail addresses across the two areas.

“The woman has appeared in the Papakura District Court this week to face 18 charges relating to shoplifting, two additional charges relate to incidents reported earlier this year,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Bail has also been opposed in relation to this individual.”

While Police enquiries are ongoing, it is estimated the these charges amount to nearly $6,000 worth of stolen goods.

Inspector Hunter says he hopes this arrest will bring reassurance to the local businesses who have been impacted by these incidents.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we know that our communities have been frustrated by this alleged offending.

“Police are also in contact with the Papakura Business Association to update all the local businesses.”

Police continue to ask anyone who sees anything of concern to report it to us immediately.

”We encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft," Inspector Hunter says.

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

