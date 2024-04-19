Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Tally Up Charges For Alleged Shoplifter

Friday, 19 April 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An alleged offender has pocketed a whopping 18 charges relating to a string of shoplifting incidents in South Auckland.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police have been investigating a significant number of shoplifting reports in the Papakura and Takanini areas in recent weeks.

“Over the past three weeks alone, Police have received 16 reports of shoplifting, alleged to be the work of one individual.

“Our investigation teams have been making several enquiries and yesterday located a 25-year-old woman believed to be involved.”

Police will allege the woman is linked to all of the incidents at retail addresses across the two areas.

“The woman has appeared in the Papakura District Court this week to face 18 charges relating to shoplifting, two additional charges relate to incidents reported earlier this year,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Bail has also been opposed in relation to this individual.”

While Police enquiries are ongoing, it is estimated the these charges amount to nearly $6,000 worth of stolen goods.

Inspector Hunter says he hopes this arrest will bring reassurance to the local businesses who have been impacted by these incidents.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we know that our communities have been frustrated by this alleged offending.

“Police are also in contact with the Papakura Business Association to update all the local businesses.”

Police continue to ask anyone who sees anything of concern to report it to us immediately.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

”We encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft," Inspector Hunter says.

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 