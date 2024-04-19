Strategy A Significant Step For Dunedin’s Development

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich is welcoming the completion of the city’s new Future Development Strategy, which will chart the course for Dunedin’s development over the next 30 years.

The strategy has been developed jointly by the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council, with mana whenua and supported by Waka Kotahi and Kāinga Ora.

The strategy sets out how the DCC and ORC will achieve well-functioning urban environments in Dunedin and ensure there is enough housing and business land capacity for the next 30 years.

Mr Radich says, “The completion of this strategy is a significant step for the future of our city. We all want to see Dunedin thrive and this strategy spells out how and where growth can occur and the infrastructure we need to support that growth.

“This strategy has been through a robust process, involving submissions and public hearings before a Panel led by an independent chair, and changes have been made to meet the aspirations of our community. The result is a plan that will help guide our city’s development for years to come.”

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says “It’s very pleasing to see the release of these decisions. We extend our gratitude to all who contributed submissions from the community; your input has been invaluable in guiding this process. It is through collaboration and dialogue that we can best address the evolving needs and aspirations of our residents.

“The Dunedin Future Development Strategy underscores the importance of proactive, forward-thinking planning. It is not just about infrastructure beneath the ground; rather, it’s a holistic approach to city-building to ensure a healthy, vibrant, and thriving Dunedin for generations to come.”

Rob van Voorthuysen, the Independent Chair of the Joint Hearing Panel, says “the Panel were thankful for all who made submissions and came to speak to the hearings and the advice from staff who recommended a number of amendments to the strategy based on submissions received. As a result a number of small and some more substantive amendments have been made.”

While some landowners wanted additional greenfield residential land, the Panel decided none was needed based on a forecast surplus of housing capacity, Mr Voorthuysen said.

The Panel did make amendments related to the identification of a potential location for a freight hub next to Fonterra on the outskirts of Mosgiel to support utilising rail for the import and export of freight from Port Otago. They also added the need for a heavy vehicle bypass route for Mosgiel to support this growing industrial area.

The panel also removed two of 12 proposed areas for long term future residential intensification from the strategy – Area 11 (Andersons Bay / Moana Cres) and Area 6 (Wakari) – following concerns raised by submitters.

DCC City Development Manager Dr Anna Johnson says the next step is for the DCC and ORC to prepare an implementation plan, which will detail how the strategy will be delivered.

The FDS will be used to inform the long term plans and infrastructure strategies for the DCC and ORC, and the regional land transport plan.

