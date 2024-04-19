Work Underway On Final Stage Of Wānaka Schools To Pool Active Travel Route

Wānaka’s new pathway linking children, families, and commuters between schools and the Recreation Centre is nearly complete, with construction underway on sections of the final stage of the Schools to Pool active travel route.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery said that the final stage of the Schools to Pool pathway will mark the completion of a shared, safer connection for kids heading between home, school, and the pool, whether they’re travelling by foot, bike, scooter, or wheeled mobility device.

“Once completed, this active travel route will further improve walkable neighbourhoods that promote safer, greener, and healthier school travel and other movements in and around Wānaka,” said Mr Avery.

“Stage 4 of the three-metre-wide pathway will run from Hedditch Street down to cross State Highway 84 (SH84), before heading up Ballantyne Road to the signalised crossing near Golf Course Road.”

Crews have started work on the section of pathway running along Ballantyne Road adjacent to Wanaka Golf Club, which will include reshaping the strip of lane between the pathway and road to help with stormwater runoff.

Construction of the Hedditch Street portion of the pathway will begin next week, with work in the area including drainage improvements and a new raised safety platform near the intersection with SH84.

For these works to be delivered safely and efficiently, Hedditch Street will need to be closed to through traffic between SH84 and Little Street from Monday 22 April. Resident access will be available from Little Street during this time.

Crews plan to complete drainage improvements and the safety platform first so access to Hedditch Street can be reinstated from SH84 as soon as possible, before they then continue working on the pathway until Friday 17 May.

Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board Chair, Simon Telfer was thrilled to see further progress being made on the Schools to Pool active travel route, noting the completed pathway would make it easier for people to embrace moving around Wānaka while leaving the car at home.

“Safe, well-designed active travel options encourage more people to get out and about on foot, by bike, scooter or mobility device, reducing emissions and creating healthy, safe, and successful neighbourhoods for our community to enjoy,” said Mr Telfer.

“I’m particularly looking forward to seeing Stage 4 of the project better connect Wānaka’s town centre and Three Parks facilities. This section of the pathway will certainly be well used in years to come.”

Dates are still to be confirmed for construction of a signalised crossing over SH84, connecting the shared pathway from Hedditch Street to the southern side of Ballantyne Road.

The contract for Stage 4 of the Schools to Pool active travel route was awarded to Fulton Hogan Ltd.

