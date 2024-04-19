Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Pull The Curtain On Alleged Shoplifter’s Offending

Friday, 19 April 2024, 5:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An alleged offender’s shoplifting spree has come to an end after being intercepted by Police in Papakura on Thursday evening.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police located a person of interest on Porchester Road around 7.40pm.

“The individual attempted to take the back way home through a number of properties upon seeing Police.

“However, our teams were there to meet him at his home address upon his return where he was taken into custody.”

The 45-year-old man had been sought by Police in relation to a number of shoplifting related offences.

“The man has today faced the Papakura District Court on seven charges relating to shoplifting, as well as additional charges relating to aggravated assault and burglary,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Police opposed bail and he was remanded in custody.”

Police are continuing to investigate all reports made relating to this type of alleged offending and we hope this arrest brings reassurance to our community.

“We want our local businesses to know we take matters relating to retail crime seriously,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Police have no tolerance for crime, let alone incidents like this, which impact our local businesses and communities and we will continue to investigate and make arrests.”

Police would also like to thank those members of the public who are reporting these matters to Police.

“Vigilant reporting is often be the key to Police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.

“We thank those in the community who are our eyes and ears and alert us to this behaviour,” Inspector Hunter says.

