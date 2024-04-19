Police Release Names In Waitākere Sudden Deaths

Post mortem examinations have now been completed after two sudden deaths in Waitākere.

Police are in a position to release the details of the two people found at the Anzac Valley Road property yesterday, on 18 April.

They were Alfred Helge Hansen, aged 82, and Gaye Carole Hansen, aged 81.

We can confirm post mortem results indicate injuries consistent with an animal attack.

Police extend our sympathies to their wider family after what has been a tragic incident.

The Hansens’ deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

