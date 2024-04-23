Improving Intersections In Arataki

Tauranga City Council are building a single-lane central roundabout at the Girven Road–Maranui Street intersection and redesigning Oceanbeach Road to improve access to Girven Road.

New shared pathway links will also be constructed as well as four pedestrian crossings to define safe crossing points. Three of these crossings will have central islands that divide the crossing into two movements to reduce driver disruption.

Tauranga City Council Manager of Transport Infrastructure and Outcomes, Kelvin Hill says residents have expressed a growing concern for the safety of path users in the area as they access the beach, local shops, schools and workplaces.

“A redesigned intersection, shared pathways and improved pedestrian crossing options will increase safety for everyone who travels through the area, no matter what mode of transport they choose.”

Works will begin on Monday, 29 April, and are expected to take up to four months to complete with reduced speed through the construction zone. Stop/go traffic management will be required at times, as will occasional night works. There will be detours required during the works.



The first piece of work is replacing a section of water pipes that are due for renewal and for this we will need to close a section of Girven Road one-way between Paterson Street and Oceanbeach Road. Traffic heading towards the beach, will need to divert along Paterson Street to Concord Avenue. This detour is expected to be in place for three weeks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Digital information boards will be positioned to inform drivers and others of roading changes and any short-term detour requirements. Hours of work are 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience to commuters and other road users during this construction, however once the redesigned intersection is complete it will be easier and safer for everyone to travel through the Oceanbeach/Girven/Maranui intersections. The new roundabout at Maranui Street supports better traffic flow at this busy intersection and the project also provides more access and safety for people wishing to cross these busy roads,” says Kelvin.

These improvements are part of a wider effort to make Pāpāmoa, Arataki and the Mount safer for people to move about. Further information on other projects in the area can be found at https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/our-future/mount-projects

Find out more

To keep up-to-date on road closures once work begins, please subscribe to the weekly bulletin, which we issue every Friday afternoon, via our website www.tauranga.govt.nz/road-closures

© Scoop Media

