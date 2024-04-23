Police Acknowledge IPCA Finding Into Excessive Use Of Force

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report, which found Police actions were unjustified during an arrest following an incident that ended in Counties Manukau in September 2022.

Counties Manukau District Commander, Superintendent Shanan Gray, says just after midnight on 1 September 2022, Police responded to reports of a group of youths travelling in a vehicle in Greenlane.

“Police did not initiate a pursuit but utilised city cameras and the Police Air Support Unit to monitor the vehicle as it continued driving south.

“Enquiries determined the vehicle was stolen and it eventually came to stop on Great South Road, Papakura, after being spiked by Police.”

During the arrest, two youths exited the vehicle and laid down on the ground a short distance away. One of the youths involved remained in the vehicle and was seen moving from the back seat into the driver’s seat.

“Attending Police were concerned the two youths who exited the vehicle were lying in dangerous positions, one immediately next to the stolen car and the other close to the road. Two officers used force to move them into a safer position,” Superintendent Gray says.

“The Authority found one officer was justified in using force to move the youth, however the manner in which he did so was deemed excessive.”

Police note the Authority also found the second officer used unnecessary force to move the other youth away from the road.

“Police found that both officers were justified in using force to move the youth, however the method used by the second officer was unjustified as there were other proportionate options available,” Superintendent Gray says.

“Police have since taken employment action against the officer involved.

“While we are unable to comment further on the specifics of the employment outcome, we can confirm both officers involved remain employed by NZ Police.”

