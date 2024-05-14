Have You Seen Cassandra?

Police are appealing for any sightings of Cassandra, reported missing in Glenview, Hamilton.

Cassandra was last seen at a residence on Ohaupo Road, Glenview at around 4.30pm yesterday, Monday 13 May. She was wearing a creamy/pink short-sleeved top and a black brown knee length skirt.

Residents in the area are asked to check sheds and outbuildings on their property, as Cassandra may have taken shelter overnight.

Police and Cassandra’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240514/8398.

