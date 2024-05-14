Update On Fatal Fire In Hillpark

A scene examination is continuing this afternoon following a fire in Hillpark yesterday morning where two people died.

Police were called to the scene on Freshney Place at around 6.55am.

Despite efforts from first responders, two people received critical injuries, and sadly died at the scene.

A third person was transported to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ remain at the property carrying out a scene examination and work continues to establish the cause of the fire.

Formal identification procedures are yet to be completed and will be carried out at a later stage.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with both whānau after what has occurred.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

