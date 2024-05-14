Three Arrests Made, Firearm Seized, Rotorua

Attributable to Inspector Herby Ngawhika, Rotorua Area Commander:

Three people have been taken into custody and a firearm seized following two recent incidents in Rotorua.

At around 8:35pm Sunday 12 May, Police responded to Te Ngae following reports of a man presenting a firearm towards the occupants of a house. They are believed to be known to each other, the firearm wasn’t discharged and luckily no one was injured.

Police followed the vehicle from Te Ngae to Miller Street where we activated lights and sirens, and the vehicle came to a stop. Police were armed as a precaution.

A firearm was seized, and four occupants were taken into custody, two of which were released without charge. Two men aged 27 and 31 have been remanded in custody due to re-appear in the Rotorua District Court Monday 27 May on charges including presenting a firearm, possessing ammunition, possessing a firearm and breach release conditions.

In the second incident Police sighted a vehicle of interest travelling on Old Taupo Road around 11:55pm Sunday and activated lights and sirens, the driver fled from Police.

A pursuit was initiated and spikes were successfully deployed on Old Taupo Road, following which the Toyota Dyna was abandoned.

The 35-year-old driver was located after a short foot chase and taken into custody. He has been remanded in custody due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court Monday 27 May.

Police are committed to identifying and holding offenders, who choose to put the safety of others in jeopardy, to account.

This was great work carried out by our staff to swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible for the firearms incident, and take the fleeing driver into custody without incident or injury.

Police are pleased to see one less firearm on our streets, and we will continue our work to disrupt unlawful activity in an effort to help our community feel and be safe.

If you see any suspicious or unlawful activity please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Police, either via 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

