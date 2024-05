Update: Incident In Addington, Christchurch

Police can confirm a 24-year-old male has been arrested following an incident in Addington yesterday.

The male was arrested without incident on Domain Terrace this morning.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with a range of charges including threatens to kill and presenting a firearm.

Police would like to thank the community for their patience yesterday and this morning while we worked to locate the male.

