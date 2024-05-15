Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Investment Arm Expected To Work Harder

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Hawke's Bay Regional Investment Company (HBRIC) presented its quarterly update to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s (HBRC) Corporate and Strategic Committee on Wednesday.

HBRC councillors are making changes to allow its council-controlled investment arm to provide greater returns on its investments.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says HBRIC has a new level of expectations from the Council.

“We want our investments to work harder, so we have set a level of expectation for HBRIC in the coming years. Improving performance with our investments will play a key role in offsetting rates in the future.”

HBRC councillor and HBRIC Director Neil Kirton says the investment company has appointed Debbie Birch and Jonathan Cameron as new independent directors and is changing its investment approach.

“We are setting it up to be more successful. Their success will benefit the whole region.

“Following a review process that was initiated by the incoming Council in 2023, HBRIC’s mandate has been extended to also include the management of investment assets held under Council ownership.

“This will ensure an overall group portfolio approach is taken to drive higher overall consistency of returns and performance.”

The Chair of HBRIC, Dan Druzianic, also noted that as a result of the changes HBRIC had engaged FirstCape Group as a strategic partner, including the appointment of Harbour Asset Management as HBRC’s sole fund manager.

“We are excited to see where this new partnership with FirstCape and Harbour can take us. They deliver market-leading investment outcomes for our clients.

“Their clients include some of the biggest KiwiSaver scheme providers, charitable trusts, iwi, government institutions, and corporate superannuation funds.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 