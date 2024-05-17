Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lyttelton Tunnel, SH74, Overnight Closures End Of May To Test Tunnel’s Fire Safety

Friday, 17 May 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is planning three nights of intermittent closures in the Lyttleton Tunnel to test its fire protection system.

The fire protection system, which uses water sprinklers evenly spread along the tunnel, was completed in 2019.

It gets a full check every two years, says Steve Rusbatch, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA in North Canterbury.

The testing will run between 11 pm and 5 am Tuesday to Thursday nights/Friday early morning, 28 – 30 May, opening each hour to let traffic through.

Traffic volumes are very low at this time of night.

  • The last bus at 11 pm won’t be affected.
  • Traffic will be able to get through on the hour.
  • Emergency vehicles will be allowed through regardless.

Background on the Lyttelton Tunnel Fire Protection system:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/projects/lyttelton-tunnel/docs/Lyttelton-Tunnel-fire-protection-newsletter-Aug18.pdf

The last full-tunnel fire protection, zone by zone check two years ago:

Photo supplied.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 