Long Weekend Of Arrests In Counties Manukau South

Police in southern parts of Auckland made numerous arrests for retail offending over the weekend, recovering thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen groceries. Five people were arrested and are facing charges in court.

Pukekohe: Woman charged over theft and assault at store Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says on Friday afternoon Police responded to a shoplifting at a store on Massey Road in Pukekohe.

“It was reported a woman had taken some items from the store before assaulting a staff member while attempting to leave the area,” he says.

“Police were in attendance a short time later after a member of the public reported the incident.” A woman was located and arrested on Stadium Drive.

“Thankfully the staff member involved had no serious injuries reported to them, however Police have since provided support in relation to this concerning matter.”

The 46-year-old was due to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with shoplifting and aggravated assault. ‘It’s understood the woman also had ten outstanding warrants to arrest for various offences when she was arrested,” Inspector Hunter says

The woman has been remanded in custody and Police have opposed her bail.

Drury: Pair arrested following rural burglary Inspector Hunter says come Saturday Police were again ready to respond to reports of a pair allegedly breaking into an address in Drury.

“Officers were swift to respond to the incident, on Great South Road, with units on the ground in attendance alongside Eagle who was overhead and monitoring.

“Eagle sighted the two men believed to be involved and directed ground units to their location where they were taken into custody.

“Both men, aged 48 and 58, were charged in relation to the alleged burglary and were due to appear in the Papakura District Court today. Both have been remanded in custody.”

Enquiries suggest these premises have been victim to a number of burglaries in recent months at that location.

Papakura: $3,000 in stolen groceries recovered Two more arrests on Sunday evening were the icing on the cake of the weekend, after a report of a robbery in Roselands.

“Police responded to reports of more than three thousand dollars’ worth of groceries allegedly being taken from a supermarket on Great South Road around 5.30pm.

“It’s understood the pair have become aggressive when challenged by store security, and have left the area on foot, only for Police to catch up with them a short time later on Old Wairoa Road.

“A 29-year old woman and 37-year-old man have appeared in the Papakura District Court today. They too have both been remanded in custody.”

Of note, the woman also had 19 outstanding warrant to arrests for various incidents. Police hope these five arrests bring some reassurance to the communities in Counties Manukau South that our teams are working hard to hold those choosing to engage in this behavior to account.

“These are of course just a snapshot of the incidents Police were in attendance at over the weekend,” Inspector Hunter says.

“We would like to thank those, as always, who bring these incidents to Police’s attention by reporting them in a timely manner. “We continue to ask those who sees incidents of concerns or has any information which may assist in ongoing investigations to get in touch with Police.”

