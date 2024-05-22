Prolific Hamilton Burglar To Face Court

Sergeant Michael Palmer:

A 47-year-old man wanted by Police has been arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Te Rapa yesterday.

The man was wanted for multiple burglaries of private properties within the Hamilton area.

The Tactical Crime Unit swiftly arrested the man after he attempted to run from Police, alongside recovering some stolen property.

The 47-year-old is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today for a number of charges including five counts of burglary.

If you notice suspicious behaviour or activity happening call 111 immediately, and 105 if it is after the fact.

Information can also be reported to Police anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

