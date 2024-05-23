Police Seeking To Identify Male Following Serious Assault Of An ElderlyMan

Police are investigating a serious assault of an elderly train worker in Auckland and are asking for assistance from the public.

The incident occurred on Thursday 28 March 2024 at about 4.30pm.

Waitematā West Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, says the victim, a 72-year-old train manager, was working on a carriage between New Lynn and Fruitvale when he sat down to complete a report.

“Next to him, across the aisle were a man and woman who appeared to be having some sort of verbal altercation.

“The woman has then gotten up and moved to sit across from the victim.

“Seconds later, completely unprovoked, the man has come over and punched the victim a number of times, rendering him unconscious.”

The man and his female companion got off the train at Fruitvale Station.

“The victim thankfully is doing okay but is understandably shaken by what has occurred and was very lucky not to have received more serious injuries,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“Police are very keen to identify the pictured male as we want to speak with him in relation to this incident.”

Police are also hoping that through this we will be able to identify the woman he was with and ensure she has support available should she need it.

“The violence shown by this man is extremely concerning and Police are very keen to find out who he is so we can hold him accountable,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“The victim was simply doing his job when he was violently assaulted. We cannot accept this type of behaviour in our community.”

We encourage anyone who knows who this man may be to contact Police via our 105 reporting line, quoting file number 240330/3374.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

