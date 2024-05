Water Incident, Wellington Harbour

A search is underway in the Wellington Harbour after a person has reportedly fallen overboard from an East by West ferry this morning.

Police are urgently seeking information to assist in identifying this person who was on board the 6am sailing from Queens Wharf to Days Bay.

The person is believed to be a Pākehā male in his 40s.

If you have any information that may assist Police in identifying this person, please call Police on 105, referencing job number P058830805.

