Serious Crash, Waterview - Auckland City

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a serious crash in Waterview this morning.

The crash, involving three cars, in the westbound lanes on Great South Road was reported to Police around 8.25am.

Initial indications suggest there have been serious injuries.

Delays are expected while emergency services respond to the crash and motorists are advised to please avoid the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

