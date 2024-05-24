Pacific Researchers In UN Panel Discussion On Pacific Health Crisis

Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland Renowned Pacific academics, in collaboration with Oxfam in the Pacific, are attending the 4th UN International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Antigua & Barbuda from 27-30 May.

Pro Vice Chancellor (Pacific) Professor Jemaima Tiatia-Siau and Professor Yvonne Underhill-Sem from the University, and Ilisapeci Masivesi from Oxfam in the Pacific, will take part in a panel discussion in Antigua & Barbuda from 27-30 May. It focuses on how Pacific-centred research addresses interconnected health, development and climate change issues.

The panel discussion highlights an emerging partnership. The University is committed to building Pacific-led research capacity in the Pacific, working alongside Pacific communities to elevate and improve outcomes for Pacific peoples.

Oxfam’s vision is to empower Pacific communities toward agency, to contribute toward positive change amongst its peoples, including through research. The academic trio will consider how these commitments merge, to bring about much needed effective change to the region, through the discussion of their research.

Jemaima-Tiatia-Siau (Photo supplied)

Tiatia-Siau and Underhill-Sem are both Professors in Pacific Studies at the University and Masivesi, Director of Programmes, Impact and Partnerships with Oxfam in the Pacific, each have extensive expertise in researching small-island developing states in the Pacific.

Professor Tiatia-Siau’s research specialises in the areas of Pacific suicide prevention and postvention, mental health and wellbeing, youth development, Pacific Studies, health inequities and climate change and mental wellbeing. She will discuss her

Research paper: ‘The Inextricable Link between Climate Change and Mental Wellbeing for Pacific Peoples.’

Yvonne Underhill-Sem (Photo supplied)

Currently Professor Underhill-Sem is co-lead of a major study on Climate Mobility across the Pacific region utilising a Pacific-led approach and will refer to her research paper: ‘Researching health and wellbeing impacts of climate mobility in the Pacific using Pacific co-design.’

Illi Masivesi (Photo supplied)

Masivesi, a management professional with more than 15 years’ experience in international development, and deep expertise in disaster risk management, climate change, and environmental resource management will refer to her research paper: ‘Making climate finance work for women: Voices from Polynesian and Micronesian communities.’

The panel will contribute to the knowledge exchange on Pacific-centred research to address key issues such as health, and to support the development of recommendations for policy and practice.

