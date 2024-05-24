Function At The Forefront Of Transport Centre Facelift

Hamilton’s Transport Centre, the city’s hub for local and inter-city bus users, is undergoing a long-awaited refresh – the first one since it was opened in 2001.

The refresh has been labelled as “crucial” to extending the life of the Centre and is focusing on making the area safer and easier for the community to use.

Starting the week of 27 May, the refresh will include new seating and shelter along the platform, including sheltered space for people using wheelchairs and prams. A new, larger 24/7 accessible toilet block, e-bike charging, extra CCTV cameras, building glass replacement, new lights and paint, and driveway loop changes are also in the works.

Hamilton City Council’s Head of Portfolio Delivery Kelly Stokes said the Transport Centre is the front door to our city, and central city, and the refresh will elevate the first impression for visitors.

The idea of the refresh was first talked about in 2019, and began as a plan for a significant upgrade. Since then the designs have been revised and simplified.

“We have made savvy cost-effective choices to make it easier and safer to use, while still delivering on an enhanced environment for our users.”

There are no changes to the bus timetable or fares because of the refresh, and the Transport Centre will remain fully operational.

“We want parents to feel safe to get their kids to use the bus, central city workers to feel like it’s a good option, and to make catching the bus to and from the central city a better experience.”

Waikato Regional Councillor and Deputy Chair of the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee Angela Strange welcomed the improvements to the passenger experience.

“The Transport Centre is a critical nexus in our network where people start and end journeys and transfer to different services. The facelift supports our efforts to ensure public transport is easier, more enjoyable and increasingly popular.”

The Transport Centre is located on the corner of Bryce and Anglesea Streets, in the economic heart of the Waikato, and is a core part of shaping a central city where people love to be.

Work onsite will be done in stages until early October 2024, with the final pieces of work including the installation of the new toilet block.

The budget for the upgrade is $7.5 million, funded through Hamilton City Council’s 2021-31 Long Term Plan with 51% covered by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

