Update – Police Launch Portal For Uploading Video And Photographs Of Fatal Incident, Great King Street, Dunedin

Police have set up a secure portal to which people can anonymously upload any video and photographs of the alteration at around 3pm yesterday that led to the death of a 16-year-old in Great King Street, Dunedin.

This can be accessed by going to https://tolerance.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or by contacting Police on 105 quoting the file number 240523/3321

