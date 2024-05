Have You Seen Ryan?

Ryan Becker was last seen on Devine Drive, Templeton around 1pm this afternoon and has been reported missing.

He was wearing a camo hoodie and shorts and is most likely still nearby in the Templeton, Hornby or Rolleston areas.

Ryan has a medical condition and Police and his family have serious concerns for his welfare.

If you see him please call Police immediately on 111 and reference event number P058834626.

