CCTV Footage Leads To Quick Arrest Following Napier Burglary

Monday, 27 May 2024, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:

Fast identification and good CCTV footage has led to the swift arrest of a man believed involved in the early morning burglary of a Pandora, Napier store.

At around 2:15am a security guard informed Police a retail premises on Thames Street had been broken into and a large number of high value items stolen.

Police responded to the scene and reviewed CCTV footage identifying a van believed involved.

Police located the van of interest in Maraenui around 3am along with items used in the burglary and items stolen.

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody and his bail opposed.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today facing charges of Burglary and Possession of methamphetamine.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate two further people believed to be involved.

If you have any information which may assist in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240527/3816

