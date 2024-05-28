UPDATE: Body Found In Search For Man Overboard, Wellington
Police have located a body in the search for a man who
reportedly fell from a
Wellington ferry early on Friday.
Members of the Police Dive Squad,
working with the Royal New Zealand Navy,
made the discovery in Wellington Harbour yesterday evening.
Enquiries will continue, including the formal identification of the person.
Police would like to
thank the New Zealand Defence Force and members of
the
public for their assistance during this search, which has covered a wide area
of Wellington Harbour.
Local iwi Te Āti Awa assisted Police by
conducting karakia and have placed a
rāhui over the inner harbour.
The rāhui will be lifted at 6.00am on Thursday morning.
The iwi request that kaimoana is
not taken from the inner harbour out of
respect for the whānau pani (grieving family) as they face the challenge
ahead of them.
A number of
enquiries still need to be made, and at this time Police
are
unable to comment further