UPDATE: Body Found In Search For Man Overboard, Wellington

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 7:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have located a body in the search for a man who reportedly fell from a 
Wellington ferry early on Friday. 

Members of the Police Dive Squad, working with the Royal New Zealand Navy, 
made the discovery in Wellington Harbour yesterday evening.

Enquiries will continue, including the formal identification of the person.

Police would like to thank the New Zealand Defence Force and members of the 
public for their assistance during this search, which has covered a wide area 
of Wellington Harbour.

Local iwi Te Āti Awa assisted Police by conducting karakia and have placed a 
rāhui over the inner harbour.

The rāhui will be lifted at 6.00am on Thursday morning.

The iwi request that kaimoana is not taken from the inner harbour out of 
respect for the whānau pani (grieving family) as they face the challenge 
ahead of them. 

A number of enquiries still need to be made, and at this time Police are 
unable to comment further

