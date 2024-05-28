Multiple Fatalities Following Crash, SH3 ŌHaupō

Police can confirm that five people have died following a head-on crash on State Highway 3/Ōhaupō Road tonight.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 4:45pm. Police can confirm the three occupants of one vehicle, and two occupants of the other vehicle all died at the scene.

“This is a tragic incident. To lose five lives in these circumstances is heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to all the families affected,” says Inspector Jeff Penno, Waikato Road Policing Manager.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and the road is expected to be shut for a significant period of time.

“There is a large scene we need to work through and our priority at the moment is understanding what has occurred to cause this tragedy.

“We are also making sure that support is provided to those who need it,” Inspector Penno says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

