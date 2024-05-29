Aucklanders Encouraged To Take Care On The Roads Today

Auckland Transport and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) are asking Aucklanders to take extra care when travelling today as MetService has issued a strong wind warning and severe thunderstorm watch for the region.

Auckland Transport Operations Centre Manager Sarah Bryant says Aucklanders should drive to the conditions.

“There could be possible road closures if there are trees down, and possible delays and cancellations on public transport due to weather impacts.

“We will be monitoring the weather and impacts to the transport network throughout the day.

“Please take care on the road and drive to the conditions, and expect delays later today.”

NZTA is reminding people that if wind gusts reach certain thresholds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, it is likely that speed limits will be reduced and some lanes on the bridge could close. Today there is also a possibility that all lanes on the bridge could close temporarily.

Paul Geck, Manager Auckland System Management NZTA says that the strongest gusts are expected between 10am and 12pm and from 4pm to 8pm according to MetService.

“We are continuing to work closely with Metservice to monitor conditions and ensure decisions are made based on up-to-date and accurate information on predicted and current wind speeds.

“Motorists are urged to look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures or full closures (depending on wind thresholds) and reduced speeds and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.”

Public transport customers are encouraged to check AT’s Journey Planner or the AT Mobile App for updates today. To stay up to date on the latest state highway information, check the NZTA Journey Planner

© Scoop Media

