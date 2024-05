Media Stand-up: Fatal Ōhaupō Crash

Media are advised Police will hold a stand up this morning in relation to the fatal crash on State Highway 3, Ōhaupō yesterday.

Inspector Jeff Penno will speak to media at the Road Policing Base, 15 Railside Place, Frankton, Hamilton, at 11.15am.

Media is asked to gather outside the base by 11am.

