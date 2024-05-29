Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two People Rescued From Tararua Forest Park Overnight

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

At around 7.15pm last night, Police Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) rescued 
two runners from Tararua Forest Park.

Police received a report of two people in need of assistance after they had 
gotten lost on a run.

The pair had been training for an upcoming event and had run from Waiohine 
Gorge attempting a 32km circuit where they lost their way while descending 
from Mt Neil and were stranded in the dark.

“They were lightly equipped, and sub-zero temperatures were forecast for 
overnight, so time was of the essence in finding them.”

Hawke’s Bay Rescue helicopter delivered a Land SAR team to the nearby Mt 
Cone.

The two runners were found stranded at about 1,000m altitude and several 
hours walk from the nearest road.

The pair were flown out of the park before it began to rain after they were 
found sharing a survival blanket, cold and shivering.

Both were assessed by a paramedic but did not require further medical 
attention.

As the cold winter season begins, Police would like to remind members of the 
public to be prepared when they go out running or tramping.

“Forests like the Tararua Forest Park can be harsh and unforgiving during 
the colder months.”

If you are thinking about a day walk or overnight hike, here are some simple 
tips to keep yourself safe:

1. Choose the right trip for you – Learn about the routes and make sure you 
have the skills for it. Know your limits.

2. Understand the weather – New Zealand weather changes fast. Check the 
forecast and change your plans if needed.

3. Pack warm clothes and extra food – Prepare for bad weather and an 
unexpected night out.

4. Take care of yourself and each other – Eat, drink and rest, stick with 
your group, and make decisions together.

5. Share your plans and take ways to get help – Tell a trusted person your 
trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.

Distress beacons can be hired for as little as $10 from many Department of 
Conservation Visitor Centres and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.

If you have purchased a beacon, make sure you register it at beacons.org.nz.

