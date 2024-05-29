Two People Rescued From Tararua Forest Park Overnight
At around 7.15pm last night, Police Land Search and
Rescue (LandSAR) rescued
two runners from Tararua Forest Park.
Police received a report of two people in
need of assistance after they had
gotten lost on a run.
The pair had been training for an upcoming event
and had run from Waiohine
Gorge attempting a 32km circuit where they lost their way while descending
from Mt Neil and were stranded in the dark.
“They were lightly equipped, and sub-zero
temperatures were forecast for
overnight, so time was of the essence in finding them.”
Hawke’s Bay
Rescue helicopter delivered a Land SAR team to the nearby
Mt
Cone.
The two runners were found stranded
at about 1,000m altitude and several
hours walk from the nearest road.
The pair were flown out of the
park before it began to rain after they were
found sharing a survival blanket, cold and shivering.
Both
were assessed by a paramedic but did not require further
medical
attention.
As the cold winter season
begins, Police would like to remind members of
the
public to be prepared when they go out running or tramping.
“Forests like the Tararua Forest Park
can be harsh and unforgiving during
the colder months.”
If you are thinking about a day walk or
overnight hike, here are some simple
tips to keep yourself safe:
1. Choose the right trip for you –
Learn about the routes and make sure you
have the skills for it. Know your limits.
2. Understand the
weather – New Zealand weather changes fast. Check
the
forecast and change your plans if needed.
3. Pack warm clothes and extra food –
Prepare for bad weather and an
unexpected night out.
4. Take care of yourself and each other – Eat,
drink and rest, stick with
your group, and make decisions together.
5. Share your plans and take ways
to get help – Tell a trusted person your
trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.
Distress beacons can be hired for as little as
$10 from many Department of
Conservation Visitor Centres and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.
If you have purchased a beacon, make sure you register it at beacons.org.nz.