Two People Rescued From Tararua Forest Park Overnight

At around 7.15pm last night, Police Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) rescued

two runners from Tararua Forest Park.

Police received a report of two people in need of assistance after they had

gotten lost on a run.

The pair had been training for an upcoming event and had run from Waiohine

Gorge attempting a 32km circuit where they lost their way while descending

from Mt Neil and were stranded in the dark.

“They were lightly equipped, and sub-zero temperatures were forecast for

overnight, so time was of the essence in finding them.”

Hawke’s Bay Rescue helicopter delivered a Land SAR team to the nearby Mt

Cone.

The two runners were found stranded at about 1,000m altitude and several

hours walk from the nearest road.

The pair were flown out of the park before it began to rain after they were

found sharing a survival blanket, cold and shivering.

Both were assessed by a paramedic but did not require further medical

attention.

As the cold winter season begins, Police would like to remind members of the

public to be prepared when they go out running or tramping.

“Forests like the Tararua Forest Park can be harsh and unforgiving during

the colder months.”

If you are thinking about a day walk or overnight hike, here are some simple

tips to keep yourself safe:

1. Choose the right trip for you – Learn about the routes and make sure you

have the skills for it. Know your limits.

2. Understand the weather – New Zealand weather changes fast. Check the

forecast and change your plans if needed.

3. Pack warm clothes and extra food – Prepare for bad weather and an

unexpected night out.

4. Take care of yourself and each other – Eat, drink and rest, stick with

your group, and make decisions together.

5. Share your plans and take ways to get help – Tell a trusted person your

trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.

Distress beacons can be hired for as little as $10 from many Department of

Conservation Visitor Centres and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.

If you have purchased a beacon, make sure you register it at beacons.org.nz.

