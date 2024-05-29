Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Look Out For Lower Speed Limits In Tairāwhiti

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

(Photo-Supplied)

New speed signs are being installed in Stout Street and the central business district (CBD) as part of the Interim Speed Management Plan (ISMP) for this region.

The lower limits have been in response to community needs and safety considerations.

Council Community Lifelines Director Tim Barry says Stout Street has been reduced to 40km/h from the city end to Wi Pere Street.

“We hope this makes a difference to the wellbeing of the residents who have campaigned hard for lower speed limits for a few years. Things can take time to go through the required processes and we’re really happy to be at this point and see the signs go up.”

The ISMP empowers the Council to set speed limits on local roads, with a focus on safety and community well-being.

The CBD’s new 30km speed signs will enhance the safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Some rural areas will see reduced speeds from 100 km/h to 80, 60, or 50 km/h. These changes apply to locations with recent crash history, new growth, or to better support walking and cycling.

Areas around some schools have been reduced to 30 or 40km/h based on those on roads with the biggest risks.

Speed limits on state highways fall under Waka Kotahi’s jurisdiction.

The ISMP enabled changes to speed limits to be applied before full speed management plans were brought into the ministry of land transport speed setting rule.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 