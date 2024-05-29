Teen Arrested In Auckland Over Alleged Aggravated Robberies

Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a spate of robberies and burglaries that occurred in Auckland’s North Shore over the past nine days.

Waitematā East Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Michael Rickards, says Police are investigating two aggravated robberies on Rangatira Road in the suburb of Beach Haven.

“Our team is also investigating three burglaries in Birkenhead, Beach Haven, and Takapuna, where a vehicle has been used to force entry.

“Today, North Shore CIB charged a 15-year-old male in relation to this investigation.

“He will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today facing multiple counts of aggravated robbery, burglary, intentional damage and vehicle charges,” Inspector Rickards says.

“Police are aware of the impact that this careless criminal activity has on the victims and the community.

“We remain committed to holding offenders to account and ensuring our community can feel safe.

“Investigations are continuing, and further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out,” he says.

We ask anyone who may have information which will assist or witnessed these incidents and have not yet spoken to us, to please contact Police.

You can do this via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240523/2661.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

