Police Remind Motorists And Commuters Of Potential Transport Disruption This Morning

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 7:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson:

Police are monitoring hīkoi and public gatherings in various locations 
around the country today.

Hīkoi travel is expected through the morning from 6.30am at various 
locations around the country and has the potential to disrupt traffic in a 
number of areas.

Morning commuters should check public transport schedules for any timetable 
changes.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Journey Planner site will have real-time 
information about traffic on major roads across the roading network.

Police District Facebook pages will have updates in the event of any 
significant issues.

Police will be visible across the roading network and in public places 
throughout the morning and will act where necessary to prevent participants 
putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.

