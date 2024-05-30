Police Remind Motorists And Commuters Of Potential Transport Disruption This Morning

Please attribute to Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson:

Police are monitoring hīkoi and public gatherings in various locations

around the country today.

Hīkoi travel is expected through the morning from 6.30am at various

locations around the country and has the potential to disrupt traffic in a

number of areas.

Morning commuters should check public transport schedules for any timetable

changes.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Journey Planner site will have real-time

information about traffic on major roads across the roading network.

Police District Facebook pages will have updates in the event of any

significant issues.

Police will be visible across the roading network and in public places

throughout the morning and will act where necessary to prevent participants

putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.

