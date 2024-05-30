Police Remind Motorists And Commuters Of Potential Transport Disruption This Morning
Please attribute to Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson:
Police are monitoring hīkoi and public
gatherings in various locations
around the country today.
Hīkoi travel is expected through the morning
from 6.30am at various
locations around the country and has the potential to disrupt traffic in a
number of areas.
Morning commuters should
check public transport schedules for any
timetable
changes.
NZ Transport Agency Waka
Kotahi Journey Planner site will have
real-time
information about traffic on major roads across the roading network.
Police District Facebook
pages will have updates in the event of
any
significant issues.
Police will be
visible across the roading network and in public
places
throughout the morning and will act where necessary to prevent participants
putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.