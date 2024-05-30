Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greenhouse Gas Emissions (industry And Household): Year Ended 2022

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Greenhouse gas emissions statistics include the emissions gas type for both industries and households, the emissions intensity (emissions in relation to GDP/economic output) for industries, and tourism-related emissions.

Industry and household emissions estimates use the latest New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory data from the Ministry for the Environment and show updated production-based gross emissions for the years ended December 2007 through to 2022, on a System of Environmental-Economic Accounts (SEEA) basis.

This release is the first of Stats NZ’s greenhouse gas emissions accounts to use updated global warming potentials from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Fifth Assessment Report.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

