Gas Leak, Milford - Waitematā

People are being asked to avoid the Milford area as emergency services respond to a gas leak.

Police were notified of the incident at around 11.06am and are assisting Fire and Emergency Services NZ with the gas leak on Shakespeare Road and are assisting with traffic management.

Road closures are in place along Shakespeare and Alma Roads and East Coast and Shakespeare Roads.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

