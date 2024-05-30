Fire And Emergency New Zealand Sends A Team To Assist With Papua New Guinea Landslide

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has today sent a team of highly skilled urban search and rescue personnel to Papua New Guinea to help with the devastation caused by a major landslide in Enga Province on 24 May.

National Commander Russell Wood says following a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a team of six Fire and Emergency personnel has left New Zealand today headed for Port Moresby.

"Our team is led by Northern Urban Search and Rescue Team Leader Aaron Waterreus and includes disaster coordination, geotechnical engineering, medical and logistics personnel," Russell Wood says.

Aaron Waterreus says his team has been chosen for their specialist subject matter expertise.

"However, they are also trained to adapt and adjust as a team to the changing needs," he says.

Russell Wood says the deployment will support those affected by this tragic event, which is still unfolding, and work to prevent further harm.

"Fire and Emergency has significant specialist urban search and rescue expertise, and our people will deliver much needed assistance."

The team is prepared for remaining in Papua New Guinea for up to 14 days.

