Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire And Emergency New Zealand Sends A Team To Assist With Papua New Guinea Landslide

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has today sent a team of highly skilled urban search and rescue personnel to Papua New Guinea to help with the devastation caused by a major landslide in Enga Province on 24 May.

National Commander Russell Wood says following a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a team of six Fire and Emergency personnel has left New Zealand today headed for Port Moresby.

"Our team is led by Northern Urban Search and Rescue Team Leader Aaron Waterreus and includes disaster coordination, geotechnical engineering, medical and logistics personnel," Russell Wood says.

Aaron Waterreus says his team has been chosen for their specialist subject matter expertise.

"However, they are also trained to adapt and adjust as a team to the changing needs," he says.

Russell Wood says the deployment will support those affected by this tragic event, which is still unfolding, and work to prevent further harm.

"Fire and Emergency has significant specialist urban search and rescue expertise, and our people will deliver much needed assistance."

The team is prepared for remaining in Papua New Guinea for up to 14 days.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 