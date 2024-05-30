Taupo Police Make Arrest After Burglary

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley:

A 38-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at a commercial premises on Rununga Street on Sunday 26 May.

Taupo Police were alerted to the burglary around 4.45am by a member of the public immediately after they witnessed two people break into the store.

The two alleged offenders attempted to take items within the store, however, fled in two vehicles after they had been confronted by the witness.

As Police followed lines of enquiry the two vehicles used in the burglary were sighted by staff.

One driver fled from Police and a pursuit was not initiated due to the manner of driving,

The second driver stopped and fled on foot.

A Police dog unit attempted to locate the alleged offender, however, was unsuccessful.

Through their investigation, Police found the two vehicles had been stolen.

On Tuesday, Police executed a search warrant at a property in Taupo and swifty arrested the 38-year-old who fled from Police in the stolen vehicle.

The man appeared in Taupo District Court yesterday, charged with Burglary.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on 18 June.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate the second offender.

