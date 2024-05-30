Variety Of Transport Options Sought From Public Submissions

Better links for existing walkways and cycleways between Southland and Otago’s communities is one of the key themes of the 59 submissions received on the draft Otago Southland Regional Land Transport Plan.

The joint plan incorporates proposed state highway and council transport activities including roading, public transport, walking and cycling across both Southland and Otago for the next 10 years.

Environment Southland deputy chairman and Southland Regional Transport Committee (RTC) chairman Jeremy McPhail said the total number of submissions was very positive, with submitters showing strong support for the projects and themes in the plan.

“The plan focuses on maintaining the existing transport network, prioritising safety and ensuring we’re building resilience into the network.

“In addition, submitters have asked that we look at more options to improve areas we know are vulnerable to crashes and natural hazards.”

Submitters also requested further investigation of other transport options for connecting our communities within our two regions and across regional boundaries.

Otago Regional Council chairperson Gretchen Robertson said ORC was looking forward to hearing from the submitters later this week and discussing the submissions with the hearing panel.

The plan outlines investment priorities that reflect the region’s transport system needs and once adopted by each of the Regional Councils the plan is submitted to Waka Kotahi (New Zealand Transport Agency) to consider for inclusion in the National Land Transport Programme for further funding.

Over two days, 22 submitters will speak to the hearing panel.

Dunedin - Hearing Day One (31 May) – Otago Regional Council Chambers, Level 2 Phillip Lang House, 144 Rattray Street, Dunedin. 9.30am - 4.00pm.

Invercargill - Hearing Day Two (4 June) – Mararoa/Whitestone Room, Ascot Park Hotel, 41 Racecourse Road, Invercargill. 9.30am - 12.30pm. Deliberations to follow at 1.15pm.

The hearing panel includes:

Councillor Kate Wilson - Otago RTC Chair

Councillor Jeremy McPhail - Southland RTC Chair

Councillor Christine Menzies - Southland District Council representative on the Southland RTC

Councillor Bruce Graham - Clutha District Council representative on the Otago RTC

Councillor Jim O’Malley - Dunedin City Council representative on the Otago RTC

James Caygill NZTA representative on the RTCs.

