Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested After Inappropriate Incident In Epsom

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to acknowledge members of the Epsom community for quickly reporting a man’s inappropriate behaviour this morning.

Around 8.15am the man was in the vicinity of the Gillies Avenue area, where he was allegedly exposing himself near a kindergarten.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says a 41-year-old man was quickly taken into custody after Police arrived on scene.

He is facing a charge of obscenely exposes person in public and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“I would like to acknowledge the people in Epsom who quickly reported this matter to us so that we could respond and deal with the situation,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

“This behaviour is appalling and has no place in the community.”

Inspector Dolheguy says the public is encouraged to continue reporting suspicious or illegal behaviour as it is happening by calling 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 