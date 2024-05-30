Man Arrested After Inappropriate Incident In Epsom

Police would like to acknowledge members of the Epsom community for quickly reporting a man’s inappropriate behaviour this morning.

Around 8.15am the man was in the vicinity of the Gillies Avenue area, where he was allegedly exposing himself near a kindergarten.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says a 41-year-old man was quickly taken into custody after Police arrived on scene.

He is facing a charge of obscenely exposes person in public and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“I would like to acknowledge the people in Epsom who quickly reported this matter to us so that we could respond and deal with the situation,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

“This behaviour is appalling and has no place in the community.”

Inspector Dolheguy says the public is encouraged to continue reporting suspicious or illegal behaviour as it is happening by calling 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

