No Significant Issues Noted During Hīkoi And Gatherings Today

Attributed to Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson.

The final gatherings held in In Tāmaki Makaurau and Wellington Districts today have dispersed, and Police staff advise no arrests have been made.

While there has been disruption to travel in some locations, participants have been well-behaved overall and there have been no issues of note.

We would like to thank motorists and members of the public for their ongoing patience during the day.

