Octagon Vigil Cancelled Today

DCC spokesperson:

This afternoon’s planned vigil in the Octagon is cancelled today.

The DCC has reflected and spoken with other parties who have been helping to organise this, and we all agree the vigil is not appropriate at this time.

We recognise other schools and organisations have been holding their own events, which is helping to bring people together, and we thank them for their mahi.

The DCC will continue to offer support around the Bus Hub as we’ve been doing this week, along with other parties.

We’ll provide any update in due course.

