Fatal Crash, SH35 ŌPōtiki

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Omaio, Ōpōtiki last night.

The single vehicle crash on State Highway 35 was reported to Police at 8:40pm.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media