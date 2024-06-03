Australian Social Equity Fellowship Seeks Pacific Nation Change-Makers

The Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity (AFSE) program announces applications are now open for its 2025 cohort. Each year, around 20 Fellows are selected from Australia, Aotearoa, and Pacific Island nations to join this prestigious program.

AFSE welcomes applications from individuals striving for Indigenous-led social change in any field, sector or community. For 2025, the program is particularly interested in applications focusing on Indigenous language and education, as well as land, water, environment, or climate-related issues.

We encourage passionate leaders from Pacific Island Nations who are dedicated to making a positive social impact to apply. This fellowship offers an invaluable platform for personal and professional growth, providing access to world-class resources, mentorship, and a global network of leaders committed to social equity.

AFSE is established at the University of Melbourne and partnered with Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland. Study is fee free with a study stipend available for successful applicants.

“At a time of increasing global challenges and a perceived ineffectiveness of Western approaches to addressing them, it is critical that Indigenous peoples across the Pacific are enabled to take the lead because it is our unbreakable connection to and knowledge of lands, waters, seas, and skies that offer fresh insights for solving many of these pressing issues.”

Professor Barry Judd, University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous)

“Mā pango, mā whero, ka oti ai te mahi.

The whanaungatanga and lifelong connections to national and international exceptionalism foster your growth, life, and mahi among whānau, hapū, and communities. Further domestic and international fellowship experiences are a nice privileged long burning outcome.”

Boyd Broughton | Aotearoa based Atlantic Fellow for Social Equity

During the foundation year, Fellows develop a social change project and complete a Masters qualification in Social Change Leadership through the University of Melbourne (fee free).

After graduation, they join a lifelong, global network of Atlantic Fellows that share a common purpose: to advance fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies. AFSE is one of seven Atlantic Fellows programs internationally. Currently, there are 105 AFSE Fellows, contributing to a global Atlantic Fellows community that includes 902 Fellows from over 80 countries.

Applications are open until Monday 5 August

To apply visit https://www.socialequity.atlanticfellows.org/

