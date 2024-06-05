Police Locate Van Linked To Waitaanga Homicide, Seek Further Sightings

Taranaki Police investigating the homicide of 55-year-old Sidney ‘Ross’ Bridson last year have now located the van previously sought.

Ross, a father of four, was found dead after a suspicious house fire on Waitaanga Road on Wednesday 11 October, 2023.

The home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services, and his body was later located at the scene.

The post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Police would like to thank the public for their ongoing support as information helped Police identify and locate the LDV van previously sought in Hamilton, where it is currently undergoing forensic examination.

Police believe the black van, registration NWP349, travelled from the Hamilton area to Waitaanga overnight Tuesday 10 October, and returned later that morning, arriving back in Hamilton around midday.

“It has been almost eight months since Ross’s murder and our small but dedicated team remain committed to identifying and locating those responsible,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey.

“Police are hoping that through the release of these images, someone may remember seeing the van travelling between these locations or stopped on the side of a road anywhere in between,” he says.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw the van or its occupants or have any information that may assist in our investigation.

Information you have not already reported to Police can be provided by calling 0800 287 453 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number: 231011/2157.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

