Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Locate Van Linked To Waitaanga Homicide, Seek Further Sightings

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Taranaki Police investigating the homicide of 55-year-old Sidney ‘Ross’ Bridson last year have now located the van previously sought.

Ross, a father of four, was found dead after a suspicious house fire on Waitaanga Road on Wednesday 11 October, 2023.

The home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services, and his body was later located at the scene.

The post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Police would like to thank the public for their ongoing support as information helped Police identify and locate the LDV van previously sought in Hamilton, where it is currently undergoing forensic examination.

Police believe the black van, registration NWP349, travelled from the Hamilton area to Waitaanga overnight Tuesday 10 October, and returned later that morning, arriving back in Hamilton around midday.

“It has been almost eight months since Ross’s murder and our small but dedicated team remain committed to identifying and locating those responsible,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey.

“Police are hoping that through the release of these images, someone may remember seeing the van travelling between these locations or stopped on the side of a road anywhere in between,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw the van or its occupants or have any information that may assist in our investigation.

Information you have not already reported to Police can be provided by calling 0800 287 453 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number: 231011/2157.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 