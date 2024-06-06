Operation Haumaru: Investigations Result In Arrests Alongside Patrols In West Auckland

Police have made 10 arrests as part of ongoing investigations into recent aggravated robberies at busy west Auckland commercial hubs.

It comes alongside Operation Haumaru, which saw reassurance patrolling at some of the west’s busiest transport hubs.

Waitematā West’s Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant, says investigations have been ongoing into a series of incidents in the first half of May this year.

“Police shared our community’s concern at the spike and level of violent behaviour taking place in these areas.

“Our response was threefold: enforcement, prevention, and investigation.

“While our investigations staff were working tirelessly to identify those responsible, Operation Haumaru saw Police and our partners come together to provide reassurance.”

Operation Haumaru – meaning safe place – saw patrols taking place across transport hubs in New Lynn and Henderson.

Inspector Farrant says additional resource was deployed by Police alongside other key partner agencies.

Those included: Auckland Transport, Auckland One Rail, Auckland Council, Community Patrols New Zealand, Whau Pacific Wardens and the Tāmaki Makaurau Safety Patrol.

In the past week, Waitematā West CIB have put four young people before the Waitākere Youth Court on aggravated robbery charges and made referrals to Youth Aid for a further six young people.

Inspector Farrant says those identified are aged between 10 and 15, with alleged offending taking place at New Lynn, Henderson and Westgate.

Incidents occurred in public places as well as some retail stores.

“We are continuing to see a small group of young people committing a high level of harm in our communities,” Inspector Farrant says.

“Police are continuing to do our part in responding to a wider set of issues around why our young people are engaging in offending.

“It’s not an issue solely that lands at Police’s feet. We will continue to work with our partners across other agencies and services to respond collectively.”

