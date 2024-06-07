PSA Statement On Waikeria Prison Riot Review

The PSA represents 4300 Corrections staff and is extremely proud of our members on the frontline in dealing with a serious and challenging situation which posed a significant risk to them and offenders.

The event unfolded rapidly and we want to acknowledge the efforts of staff who were directly involved in moving offenders to safety - their efforts undoubtedly saved many from serious harm.

The review recommends a raft of changes - the PSA will consider its findings and will work to ensure all recommendations which lead to a safer working environment for our members are adopted.

Note: The PSA will not make further comment at this stage.

