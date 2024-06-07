Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PSA Statement On Waikeria Prison Riot Review

Friday, 7 June 2024, 9:05 am
Press Release: PSA

The PSA represents 4300 Corrections staff and is extremely proud of our members on the frontline in dealing with a serious and challenging situation which posed a significant risk to them and offenders.

The event unfolded rapidly and we want to acknowledge the efforts of staff who were directly involved in moving offenders to safety - their efforts undoubtedly saved many from serious harm.

The review recommends a raft of changes - the PSA will consider its findings and will work to ensure all recommendations which lead to a safer working environment for our members are adopted.

Note: The PSA will not make further comment at this stage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 