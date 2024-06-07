World's Smallest Monkeys Celebrate Arrival Of Tiny Twins

In a burst of happiness to wipe away the rainy day blues, Symbio Wildlife Park have announced the arrival of tiny twins to their Pygmy Marmoset Parents 'Pepper and Mateo'.

Being the smallest monkeys in the world, these precious new additions arrived in late may and are thriving under the attentive care of their parents, and devoted Zoo Keepers.

Photo/Supplied

The twins, each weighing in at just 15 grams, are already capturing the hearts of visitors and staff alike with their tiny size and playful antics.

As they cling to their mother’s back, their curious eyes and miniature hands are a testament to how amazing this world, and nature really is.

Native to the rainforests of the Amazon, Pygmy Marmosets are renowned for their diminutive size, growing to just 12-15 cm in height. These social and active primates play a crucial role in their ecosystem by aiding in seed dispersal and pollination.

"We are overjoyed to welcome these twin Pygmy Marmosets to our Symbio family," said Zoe Ridge, Primate Zookeeper at Symbio Wildlife Park. "The birth of these twins is not only a testament to the care and dedication of our staff but also to our commitment to the conservation of endangered species."

Symbio Wildlife Park has been at the forefront of wildlife conservation and education for close to 50 years, providing a safe haven for a diverse range of species.

Visitors to Symbio Wildlife Park can now catch a glimpse of these tiny twins every day of the week when visiting the Southern outskirts of Sydney Wildlife Park. The park encourages the public to come and witness the twins as they grow and explore their new environment.

