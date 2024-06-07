Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

World's Smallest Monkeys Celebrate Arrival Of Tiny Twins

Friday, 7 June 2024, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Symbio Wildlife Park

In a burst of happiness to wipe away the rainy day blues, Symbio Wildlife Park have announced the arrival of tiny twins to their Pygmy Marmoset Parents 'Pepper and Mateo'.

Being the smallest monkeys in the world, these precious new additions arrived in late may and are thriving under the attentive care of their parents, and devoted Zoo Keepers.

Photo/Supplied

The twins, each weighing in at just 15 grams, are already capturing the hearts of visitors and staff alike with their tiny size and playful antics.

As they cling to their mother’s back, their curious eyes and miniature hands are a testament to how amazing this world, and nature really is.

Native to the rainforests of the Amazon, Pygmy Marmosets are renowned for their diminutive size, growing to just 12-15 cm in height. These social and active primates play a crucial role in their ecosystem by aiding in seed dispersal and pollination.

"We are overjoyed to welcome these twin Pygmy Marmosets to our Symbio family," said Zoe Ridge, Primate Zookeeper at Symbio Wildlife Park. "The birth of these twins is not only a testament to the care and dedication of our staff but also to our commitment to the conservation of endangered species."

Symbio Wildlife Park has been at the forefront of wildlife conservation and education for close to 50 years, providing a safe haven for a diverse range of species.

Visitors to Symbio Wildlife Park can now catch a glimpse of these tiny twins every day of the week when visiting the Southern outskirts of Sydney Wildlife Park. The park encourages the public to come and witness the twins as they grow and explore their new environment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Symbio Wildlife Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 