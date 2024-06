Gordon Campbell: On Our Doomed Love Affair With Oil And Gas

What if New Zealand threw a fossil fuel party, and nobody came? On the weekend, Resources Minister Shane Jones sent out the invitations and strung up the balloons, but will anyone really want to invest big time in resuming oil and gas exploration in our corner of the planet? Yes, our ageing natural gas fields are in decline. But betting on foreign oil companies to come to the rescue is a forlorn hope...