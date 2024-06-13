Urban Plus Adds Five Accessible Units To Its Portfolio

Five accessible-designed units in Petone - completed on time and under budget - are the first in the portfolio of Hutt City Council’s housing provider Urban Plus Ltd (UPL).

The high-quality units at 17 Britannia St have achieved Homestar 6 and Lifemark Five Star accreditation with all units being tenanted on completion.

All units have level entry doorways, wheelchair access under kitchen benches and bathrooms have fold down shower seats and grab rails. Each unit has its own individual north facing outdoor backyard patio area.

UPL's focus on accessible housing is welcomed by Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis.

"This is a great example of how we can create more inclusive housing options for our community. Not only are the units accessible, they're also well-designed and comfortable for tenants. I look forward to seeing more projects like this in the future."

UPL Chair Pamela Bell says UPL intends to construct more accessible units in the future.

"This is a good start in terms of adding accessibility options to our growing portfolio, and we aim to continue this growth as well as provide and deliver these housing options to other like-minded organisations such as Community Housing Providers".

UPL Chief Executive Daniel Moriarty is delighted with the outcome.

"It has always been on our radar to include accessible units to our portfolio, so this is a great achievement, and my team has done a great job in delivering this project.

"The provision of accessible housing has been somewhat limited in the wider development landscape, so we are proud to have delivered within this area in the housing space that does not get addressed greatly," Moriarty says.

