Marlborough District Council: Update #3 - Aratere Grounding

The Aratere, which ran aground in the inner Picton Harbour north of Bobs Bay last night, has been successfully refloated.

KiwiRail, supported by a team of global experts and in collaboration with Maritime New Zealand, Port Marlborough New Zealand and the Marlborough District Council Harbourmaster, led the recovery. Port Marlborough’s two tugs Maungatea and Monowai towed the vessel.

Harbourmaster Captain Jake Oliver said the Aratere was now at anchor and stable.

“This has been a fantastic, coordinated response today between Council’s Nautical and Coastal team and Environmental team, Port Marlborough, Maritime New Zealand, the local Coastguard and KiwiRail. In particular, the efforts from the port’s team and the tug operators tonight to refloat the Aratere have been outstanding,” Captain Oliver said.

The port of Picton is now reopened to all vessels following the successful recovery operation.

This is the last update for today.

